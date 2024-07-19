Jollibee crowned best fast food fried chicken 

USA Today’s 10Best recently unveiled its list of the top 10 fast food chains in the United States renowned for their fried chicken offerings. Topping this list is Jollibee, a beloved Filipino chain with three locations in Washington (Seattle, Tacoma, and Tukwila). According to USA Today editors, Jollibee’s Chickenjoy has claimed the number one spot, earning accolades for its irresistible flavor and widespread popularity.

In response to the recognition, Jollibee expressed gratitude to its fans on Instagram on Wednesday, stating, “A huge thank you to all our fans! USA Today @10Best has named our Chickenjoy the best fast food fried chicken thanks to you!”

Established in 1978 in the Philippines, Jollibee made its American debut in Daly City, California in 1998 and has since expanded to over 1,400 locations worldwide.

The complete list of USA Today 10Best top fast food fried chicken spots includes:

Jollibee Pollo Campero Guthrie’s Chicken Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Popeyes Golden Chicken Chick-fil-A Krispy Krunchy Chicken Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Bojangles

Ranked by a panel of experts from USA Today’s 10Best division, which covers food and travel, the list reflects the editors’ favorite fried chicken spots.