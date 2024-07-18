Indulge in cool Asian treats in Seattle’s hot weather

By Daniel Anderson

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

As the city swelters under a relentless heat wave, the crave for a cool escape intensifies. Boba tea, while a sugary solace, barely scratches the surface of what Seattle’s vibrant food scene has to offer in the face of fiery temperatures. Forget the ubiquitous tapioca pearls. A universe of icy Asian desserts awaits, promising a refreshing refuge from the scorching inferno outside. From luxuriously velvety textures to vibrantly playful flavors, these three spots dish up icy masterpieces that redefine the concept of a “Seattle freeze.”

Indigo Cow

Tucked away in Wallingford and Bellevue, Indigo Cow is where Keisuke (Kay) Kobayashi materializes a taste of his Japanese homeland in the form of exceptional soft serve ice cream. Sourced from Iwase Farm in Sunagawa, Hokkaido, the milk for this soft serve forms the foundation for its clean flavor and unparalleled silky texture. The concise menu boasts flavors that celebrate purity: pure Hokkaido milk, subtly roasted hojicha, and a mesmerizing swirl of both. The milk soft serve itself is a revelation—creamy and impossibly smooth, it dissolves on your tongue, leaving behind a fleeting whisper of individual ice crystals. The hojicha adds a gentle, earthy counterpoint, a yin to the milky yang, its roasted tea notes offering a hint of comforting complexity.



These treats can be served in ethereal indigo waffle cones, a subtle homage to the clear blue skies where the Hokkaido cows graze. You can gild your cone with house-made sauces, Theo’s dark chocolate shavings, or shiratama kuromitsu kinako—a symphony of Japanese flavors featuring chewy rice balls, a dark, sweet syrup, and nutty soybean flour. With whispers of an L.A. branch on the horizon, Indigo Cow is poised to share this time-tested tradition with a wider audience, one divine, crystal-flecked bite at a time.



Wallingford and Bellevue

https://www.indigocow.com/

Nana’s Green Tea

Nana’s Green Tea isn’t your average teahouse. It’s a “modern teahouse” concept, a sleek and contemporary interpretation of traditional Japanese tea culture. With locations scattered across Seattle, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore, Nana’s has garnered a loyal following for its expertly blended matcha green tea, meticulously crafted using techniques honed over centuries, dating back to the Edo period. The menu is a sprawling love letter to all things tea, offering a delectable array of food—cakes, katsu curries—alongside, of course, matcha in every imaginable form, from lattes to soft serve.

But the parfaits are an epicurean kaleidoscope and an Instagrammer’s dream. These towering feats of layered deliciousness are typically presented in tall, elegant flutes. Think cubes of vibrantly flavored jellies, pockets of pillowy vanilla soft serve, shards of cornflakes for a touch of playful crunch, and a crowning glory of hojicha ice cream or adzuki red bean paste. However, the hidden gem on the menu is the yuzu parfait. The yuzu, a citrus fruit with a puckering tang, cuts through the richness of the creamy vanilla ice cream like a zesty bolt. A scoop of yuzu sorbet sits atop the parfait, a vibrant sphere of sunshine amidst the inferno raging outside. Translucent blocks of Japanese jelly add a layer of delightful textural intrigue, making this parfait a standout choice for those seeking an adventure beyond the matcha mainstream.

Seattle and Bellevue

https://www.nanasgreenteaseattle.com/

Hui Lau Shan

Hui Lau Shan (HLS) operates on a simple yet powerful principle: if you have one hero ingredient, do it exceptionally well. Founded in Hong Kong in the 1960s, HLS is a dessert haven dedicated to the almighty mango. Here, the focus is on preserving the vibrant freshness and sturdy texture of the Carabao mango, imported directly from the Philippines. Their signature Jumbo Mango Ball is a testament to their dedication. Imagine a large glass brimming with a vibrant, almost slushy mango base—so alive with color, it practically begs you to dig in. This textural playground features cubes of fresh mango, fanned out like jewels showcasing their juicy brilliance. The smooth mango base is punctuated by the playful presence of chewy glutinous rice balls, adding a subtle nuttiness that serves as the perfect base to soak up all the fruity goodness.

Redmond and Bellevue

https://www.redmondhls.com/