Healthy Aging and Wellness: Offering care and compassion for our elders

ICHS PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) provides senior care services that meet every aspect of health, from social to dietary needs. The revolutionary aging-in-place model of care enables low-income, nursing-home-eligible adults to live independently at home in their community. ICHS has offered PACE as part of its Healthy Aging and Wellness Program since 2019.

Participant needs are met with respect to cultural traditions, language, and preferences. Most PACE participants are Asian immigrants with limited English proficiency, cared for by staff and providers who speak many Asian languages and dialects.

Maxine Chan, whose mother was a PACE participant and resident at ICHS Legacy House assisted living, reflected on the care she had received.

“The cultural competency, that was the most important element,” Chan said. “Mom could speak to someone in her language. She had the care and compassion that she needed.”

With ICHS PACE, caregivers are not alone navigating choices for their loved ones.

In honor of community leader Ron Chew, ICHS will name its new state-of-the-art senior care facility the Ron Chew Healthy Aging and Wellness Center.

ICHS plans to expand its innovative senior services with the opening of a new facility to serve low-income older adults in late 2025. With the Ron Chew Healthy Aging and Wellness Center, ICHS will quadruple the number of vulnerable older adults served through the PACE program.

“It’s really about allowing older adults, during their fragile years, to continue to live at home rather than having to be cloistered away inside an institution,” Chew said. “The ICHS PACE program provides comprehensive services to make that possible.”

ICHS is seeking community support to complete this important project. For more information and to get involved, please contact Christine Consolacion at (206) 832-0743 or cconsolacion@ichs.com.

For more information on how to support the Healthy Aging and Wellness Center capital campaign (formerly known as the AiPACE Reimagine Aging Capital Campaign), visit https://www.ichs.com/hawc.

With a commitment to health equity, International Community Health Services (ICHS) provides culturally and linguistically appropriate health services in over 70 languages to improve the wellness of King County’s diverse people and communities, regardless of patients’ ability to pay. Since its founding in 1973, ICHS has grown from a single storefront clinic in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District with deep roots in the Asian Pacific Islander community to a regional health care provider employing more than 600 staff and serving over 30,000 patients at 11 service locations.

