Filipino woman dies from being pushed into train, man charged

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A homeless man has been charged with murder after pushing a 74-year-old woman into an arriving San Francisco Bay Area commuter train, killing her.

Authorities with Bay Area Rapid Transit, better known as BART, said in a statement that the woman hit her head on the train and fell onto the platform in downtown San Francisco. She died at a hospital.

The woman was pushed shortly after 11 p.m. Monday at the Powell Street station, authorities said. 49-year-old man Trevor Belmont, described by police as transient, was booked into jail early Tuesday. Belmont has been involved in nearly 24 criminal incidents since 2013.

The medical examiner’s office identified the woman as Corazon Dandan, an immigrant from the Philippines. Her nephew, Alvin Dandan, said she was on her way home after finishing her shift as a telephone operator at a downtown hotel, both the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Standard reported Tuesday.

In response to the charges, Alvin said it “won’t bring her back being angry.” He added that the suspect is “mentally deranged,” and he doesn’t believe the act to be a hate crime.