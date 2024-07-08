Cassie Chinn retiring

Wing Luke Museum Deputy Executive Director Cassie Chinn announced her retirement from the Museum on Monday. It will take effect on Aug. 8.

“As I look to pursue new projects, this is a bittersweet decision,” Chinn says. “Yet I am excited for the opportunities that may lie ahead. As the Museum embarks on the next phase of its growth, I feel confident that I am leaving the institution in a good place, especially with the commitment of our staff and leadership.”



She’s been a major advocate for the Chinatown-International District (CID) community and will be gradually transitioning out by Dec. 23, 2024.

The transition will set in motion the Museum’s succession plan, which includes activating its internal staff succession team, hiring an executive search firm to begin a nationwide search for Chinn’s successor, and maintaining continuity with several projects underway, including the Eng Family Homestead development and the relaunch of the Confronting Hate Together exhibit.

Executive Director Joël Barraquiel Tan said Chinn’s impact over her 30 years at Wing Luke is “unparalleled and there will be a void left at the Museum, with her retirement.”

Barraquiel Tan, added, “Cassie’s incredible legacy will be felt for years to come. We are eternally grateful to her.”