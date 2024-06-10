Washington nonprofit challenges Biden’s asylum policy

By Jason Cruz

A Washington state nonprofit called for real change after President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order restricting asylum seekers at the southern border.

OneAmerica’s Political Director Melissa Rubio gave opening remarks at a June 5 press conference at its headquarters in Seattle. OneAmerica’s goal is “to organize our base of immigrants to make the U.S. and the state of Washington a thriving home for all regardless of immigration status.”

“Despite inaction from our elected leaders, we believe and are grounded that the U.S. is a place of hope where people from around the world can seek asylum from persecution.”



“The Executive Order would shut down the border and keep thousands of asylum seekers from attaining access to the country.”

On June 4, Biden announced a plan to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. It would bar migrants from being granted asylum when U.S. officials deem that the southern border is overwhelmed. The order will go into effect when the number of border encounters between ports of entry hit 2,500 per day. The daily averages are higher.

“Asylum is a right to all,” said Rubio, “It comes at a time when we are facing great humanitarian need at our southern border due to our collective failure of those seeking safety and asylum in the U.S.”

Rubio added that the Executive Order does not address the issue and believes that it will fail. “An enforcement only approach has never worked and never will.”

“With this out of touch Executive Order, the federal government is yet again failing immigrants and playing political games,” she added, “We demand meaningful reforms and solutions to modernize a desperately outdated immigration system.”

“We are not the problem, the system is. We can and should ensure that asylum claims are heard in a timely fashion without compromising due process,” said Rubio, as the group and its allies demanded that the state invest $25 million to aid in the crisis and also called for the federal government to help as well.

Santos Moreno, on behalf of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, covering immigration for her office, read a statement on President Biden’s decision.

“This Executive Order is a step in the wrong direction.” He added, “An enforcement only approach simply does not work.” He said seeking asylum is legal under immigration laws and that those people are fleeing countries where there is war, persecution, and violence.

“It is our moral and legal obligation to give them the opportunity to seek asylum under existing law.”

Malou Chavez, executive director of the Northwest Immigrants Rights Project, said the president’s proclamation is not a fix and not intended to fix.

“We agree that Congress’ failure to update our immigration and asylum system is impacting our communities and has led us to where we are today.” Chavez highlighted that the laws were enacted “to comply with our international obligations.”

Chavez noted that the new Executive Order sets a higher standard for seeking asylum than the previous standard.

“It effectively bans people from seeking asylum.” Chavez reminded people of the consequences of more harm and dysfunction at the border.

“It causes potentially a wave of unaccompanied minors.”

She requested more staff, immigration judges, respecting the immigration process, due process, supporting critical shelters, and encouraging Congress to make the process more humane.

Also in attendance was King County Councilwoman Teresa Mosqueda’s spokesperson, Christopher Lampkin. As with the others, he denounced the new order.

“We need true policy solutions to hard problems that serve asylum seekers. Shelter, legal support, services, housing, food, and security.” Lampkin added, “We will not let our immigrant community be treated like a political football.”

“Washington state and King County have been and will be a welcoming place for our migrants embracing inclusivity.”

“No matter who is in the White House, we will call it out when our immigrant communities are under attack,” stated Lampkin.

In addition to the community leaders, demanding action in light of the new executive orders, there were two asylum seekers.

One individual from Venezuela stated that “the asylum system is very hard to navigate.” She immigrated with her family due to the violence and political intimidation occurring in the country. Her and her husband owned a publicist company in Venezuela, but due to “reasons of security, we had to flee.” They sought asylum in the United States to seek protection for her family.

Another asylum seeker, who did not want to provide her country of origin, recalled arriving at the border and being sent to Auburn, Washington.

She is a mom of three children, but had to leave her older daughter for fear that she would not be accepted into the United States and taken from her. She indicated that older children are separated from their families at the border.

“It is hard to leave everything in our country,” she said. “We live in fear because we don’t speak English, we don’t own anything.” She added that her and her husband are willing to work and are looking for a better life.

OneAmerica asked the Biden Administration and Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to show the same bravery as the asylum seekers.

“Both of these senators voted on a harmful border package that was the catalyst for this Executive Action,” said Rubio of a national security bill which addressed issues of immigration that did not receive enough support to pass as law.

