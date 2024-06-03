VP Harris Seattle visit

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seattle on Saturday for fundraisers in West Seattle and downtown Seattle.

Shasti Conrad, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party said, “I am honored to welcome (Harris), the first woman and first person of color to be elected our Vice President to Washington state. Vice President Harris and President Biden have earned a second term through their stalwart defense of abortion rights, securing resources to make our communities climate resilient, and helping build the biggest economic comeback in the world since the pandemic.”



Harris last visited Seattle in August.