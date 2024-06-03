ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

WA_DeptOfRevenue_TaxCredit

ad_PortOfSeattle

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / VP Harris Seattle visit

VP Harris Seattle visit

By Leave a Comment

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seattle on Saturday for fundraisers in West Seattle and downtown Seattle.

Vice President Kamala Harris at a Seattle-area fundraiser on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Northwest Asian Weekly staff)

Shasti Conrad, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party said, “I am honored to welcome (Harris), the first woman and first person of color to be elected our Vice President to Washington state. Vice President Harris and President Biden have earned a second term through their stalwart defense of abortion rights, securing resources to make our communities climate resilient, and helping build the biggest economic comeback in the world since the pandemic.”

Harris last visited Seattle in August.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *