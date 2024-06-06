ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

UW Screen Summit 2024 honors Matt Chan

The UW Communication Leadership Graduate Program hosted its annual Screen Summit 2024 on May 31, showcasing exceptional student projects and commemorating the legacy of the late Matt Chan.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Story Award was renamed the Matt Chan Storytelling Award, honoring Chan’s impact on storytelling and community engagement. Attendees were treated to a short video tribute featuring Chan and testimonials from his former students.

The program highlighted 17 outstanding projects submitted for the Matt Chan Storytelling Award. These projects, including 13 video, 4 audio, and 2 storytelling entries, exemplified narrative excellence and creativity.

This year’s winners were Mihye Chung, Maien Sandberg, and Yinuo Hong for their project “Your State, Your Budget, Your Voice.”

Photo by Gei Chan

