The cause of a fire at the 1,000 block of South Jackson Street in the Chinatown-International District neighborhood is under investigation.

At 12:03 a.m. on Monday, Seattle Fire crews responded after several 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from a vacant building.

After assessing the scene, incident command quickly upgraded the response to a two-alarm fire, bringing in more resources. In total, more than 85 firefighters responded to the scene.

No one was hurt.