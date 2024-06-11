Three-year prison term for man’s anti-Semitic and anti-Asian threats

A California man was sentenced on Monday to three years and seven months in federal prison for making a series of threats toward a woman while referencing a desire to shoot at synagogues and “exterminate” Jewish people and Asian Americans.

Andre Lackner, 35, of Northridge, pleaded guilty in January in downtown Los Angeles to one count of stalking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents state that, from June 2021 to October 2022, Lackner sent a series of abusive text messages to the victim. In the messages, Lackner made a series of antisemitic remarks.

He also texted the woman multiple racist statements against Asian Americans, including “We need to start more Asian hate and wipe” Asian people “off the planet too.”

The name of the victim was not released.