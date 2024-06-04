By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Welcome to another edition of The Layup Drill. In this edition, we take a look at another win for Rose Zhang, the Surgeon General dissects a first pitch, Anthony Volpe impresses and Sam Howell is a Seahawk.

Rose Zhang wins LPGA Founders Cup tournament

20-year-old Rose Zhang won her second LPGA tournament less than a year since she announced her intent to forego her college career and go pro. This past May, Zhang won her first LPGA Tour victory with a win at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey. During one of her rounds, she almost fell on her bottom as she was trying to take a shot from an awkward stance on the first hole. Fortunately for her, the shot hit the pin and rolled close enough to the hole that she was able to par the hole.

Zhang won her first LPGA tournament in June 2023, a week after announcing her decision to leave Stanford and play professionally.

Mariners honor AANHPI month

May was Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. In honor of the celebration of the culture, the Seattle Mariners had a special night on May 29 dedicated to the achievement of the AANHPI community. The United States Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, threw out the first pitch before the game.

“Thank you, Seattle @Mariners for being leaders in mental health advocacy in Washington state,” read a message from Dr. Murthy’s X social media account. “ It was an honor to be with you on Wednesday for #AANHPIHeritageMonth—and especially to throw the first pitch at @TMobilePark !”

In addition, the night included a performance by a Bollywood dance group as well as honoring local AANHPI community leaders including former KING 5 news anchor and author Lori Matsukawa, former Washington State Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu, the late Bob Santos, and local artist Gerard Tsutakawa who was commissioned to sculpt the “MITT” which sits outside the left field gate at T-Mobile Park.

Pride of the Yankees: Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees sit atop Major League Baseball with one of the best records thus far this season. A part of the reason is due to its leadoff hitter, shortstop Anthony Volpe.

In just his second season, Volpe is hitting .283 with 6 homers, 24 runs batted in and 11 steals. In May, he had a 21-game-hit streak which was one game shy of tying the team record with Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for longest hit streak in team history for someone 23 and younger.

Volpe, whose mother is Filipino, is a former first-round pick of the Yankees. He was promoted at the start of the season last year and struggled at the plate. The Yankees had him bat at the bottom of their order while he acclimated to major league pitching. He has made great strides this spring and now serves as the leadoff hitter and is a complement to the Yankees’ heavy hitting duo of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

Sam Howell is a Seahawk

In a trade with the Washington Commanders, the Seattle Seahawks obtained quarterback Sam Howell earlier this spring. Howell, whose grandmother was Korean, will serve as the backup quarterback.

Howell was a first round draft pick out of North Carolina State.

“Seattle was one of those places that I wanted to come be a part of,” Howell said after a recent press conference after a Seahawks practice. “I love this city and love being a part of this team and I’m just excited to get to work.”

Howell grew up in North Carolina where he played high school and college football. His grandmother lived close to the high school so she was able to watch many of his high school games. In an interview last year, he reflected on his Korean heritage. “I’m very proud of my background and where I come from, and I just think it’s an awesome part of me that I want people to know about.”

