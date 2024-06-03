Seattle Police are investigating a shooting near Little Saigon early Saturday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., officers responded to numerous 911 calls about gunfire and speeding vehicles near 12th Avenue South and South Main Street in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found evidence indicative of a shootout, including shell casings of various calibers, traces of blood, and damage to multiple vehicles and a building consistent with gunfire.

A man and a woman, both adults in their 20s, were transported to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations suggest that two groups engaged in a confrontation, exchanging gunfire with both rifles and handguns along South Main Street, extending from Boren Avenue South to the east side of the Yesler Terrace Hillclimb.

The circumstances leading to the altercation remain under investigation, and no suspects have been arrested. Police seized a vehicle believed to be associated with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.