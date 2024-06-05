Seattle U reveals speakers for upcoming commencement

Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, is set to deliver the keynote address at Seattle University’s undergraduate commencement ceremony on June 9. The ceremony at Climate Pledge Arena will also feature Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke as the speaker for the graduation ceremony. Both Panchanathan and Leiweke, along with Virginia Cross of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, will be awarded honorary doctorates during the event.

Valedictorians Roshni Patel and Daniel Tamayo will speak on behalf of the undergraduate and graduate classes, respectively.