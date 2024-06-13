Questions about the Apple Health Expansion? ICHS is here to help

NEW in Washington state! Health coverage is expanding to cover non-citizens with certain immigration statuses, including those who are undocumented. This “Apple Health Expansion” might mean you and your family are eligible for health and dental services.

*** Important: Applications open on June 20th. Health coverage begins July 1st.

FREE help from ICHS

International Community Health Services (ICHS) provides free help for patients and for anyone in King County seeking to enroll or renew health insurance.

We can help answer your questions about the Apple Health Expansion. Meet with an ICHS navigator to review your information prior to applications opening. Call (206) 788-3700 to schedule an appointment. Se habla español! Por favor pregunta para español cuando llames.

What is Apple Health Expansion?

This NEW program provides coverage for adults age 19 and older with certain immigration statuses:

People who are undocumented

People who are in the process of applying (for example: for a green card or asylum)

You may be eligible if you:

Are a Washington state resident age 19 or older

Have countable income under 138% of the federal poverty level

Do not qualify for other Apple Health programs based on immigration status

Are not pregnant or did not have a pregnancy end in the last 12 months

Are not eligible for qualified health plans with advance premium tax credits, federally funded medical assistance programs

**Permanent residents who have not met the five-year bar to become eligible for Apple Health are not eligible for the new Apple Health Expansion.

What services are covered?

Apple Health Expansion will cover the following services:

Physical and behavioral health services

Dental services

Transportation to Apple Health covered appointments

Interpreter Services

Pharmacy (Over the counter and prescription drugs on the Apple Health preferred drug list)

Vision hardware (for clients under 21 years of age)

When does this happen?

Individuals may start applying for the Apple Health Expansion at 8 a.m. on June 20, 2024. This program has a limited capacity of 13,000 Washington residents and is expected to fill quickly!

Health coverage begins Saturday, July 1st for those who meet the eligibility criteria.

How do I apply?

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on June 20, the Washington state government agency, Health Care Authority (HCA), will accept online applications. Basic questions, such as those regarding your monthly income, will be asked and verified.

Privacy

HCA does not share client information with any immigration agency, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or other federal agencies. Eligibility for Apple Health Expansion is exempt from the public charge test. View the announcement to learn more (Español).

Other questions

Do you have other enrollment questions? Questions about Apple Health for pregnant individuals? Or need additional language assistance? Call ICHS at (206) 788-3700 for free assistance.

