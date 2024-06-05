Nguyen, Liu named First Tee Scholars for 2024

Representing First Tee – Greater Seattle, Kylie Nguyen and William Liu have been named among the prestigious 2024 First Tee Scholars, announced by First Tee on June 4. The program, which selected 24 scholars from across the country, offers professional development opportunities, dedicated mentorship, and up to $20,000 in financial support over four years.

First Tee, a nonprofit youth development organization supported by the PGA TOUR, has impacted millions of young lives over its 25-year history through educational programs that promote character-building and life-enhancing values through golf.



Nguyen, of Fife High School, plans to pursue computer science at Chapman University while continuing her passion for golf. Liu, an Eagle Scout and AP Scholar, will embark on an engineering degree journey at Stanford University after graduating from Newport Senior High School.

The scholars were chosen from a pool of 150 applicants who exhibited exceptional dedication to academics, community service, and First Tee – Greater Seattle, with an average involvement of 9.5 years with the organization. The 2024 class boasts an impressive average GPA of 4.0 and SAT score of 1350.