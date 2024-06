The Los Angeles Dodgers will reportedly sign Taiwanese outfielder Ko Ching-Hsien for around $700,000 bonus.

Baseball reporter Francys Romero was among the first to share via Twitter/X.

Ching-Hsien, a left-handed hitter, was among the standout players in the U-18 Baseball World Cup last year.

In nine games over the tournament, he recorded video game-like numbers, slashing .550/.690/.750 with a. double, a home run, four RBIs, seven walks in 20 at-bats, and a 35% walk rate.