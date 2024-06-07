Delta launches inaugural nonstop flight from Seattle to Taipei

Delta Air Lines’ first non-stop flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Taipei, Taiwan took off on Thursday.

The new route was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by prominent figures including Port of Seattle Commission Vice President Toshiko Hasegawa, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle Daniel Kuo-ching Chen, and Delta President Glen Hauenstein.

Hasegawa said, “Our recent international growth through the SEA Gateway is a testament to the appeal our region and communities offer the world, both culturally and economically. The Port looks forward to leaning into these expanded opportunities for international relationships, and finding connections that serve our local community and beyond.”