Defense rests in Jeff Nelson trial — Auburn officer accused in Jesse Sarey shooting

Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson and his attorney rested their case on Monday without calling Nelson to the stand to testify in his own defense.

Nelson is on trial for the shooting death of Jesse Sarey, a Cambodian American.

In May 2019, Nelson was trying to arrest 26-year-old Sarey, who was unarmed, for disorderly conduct.

Nelson claims that Sarey ripped his officer’s knife from his uniform and tried to grab his service weapon.

In a struggle, Nelson allegedly shot Sarey twice.

After Sarey fell onto the pavement, surveillance footage showed Nelson attempting to fire his gun again, before it jammed. Video then shows Nelson clearing the round, racking another bullet, and firing a second shot into Sarey’s head.

The defense did call two witnesses—a records custodian and an expert on the holster. They had planned to call additional experts and Nelson, but then announced on Monday that they rested.

Nelson has been on administrative leave with the Auburn Police Department since his arrest.