Community spirit shines in CID Spring Clean

SEATTLE – Hundreds of people gathered on June 8 to clean up Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) as part of the 23rd annual Spring Clean event organized by the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA).

Sebastian Vong, who is 8 years old, told the Northwest Asian Weekly that he picked up over 100 cigarette butts.

Volunteers also removed graffiti, cleaned windows and did some gardening and restoration at Kobe Terrace, such as weeding, trimming, and mulching.

Volunteers were treated to a free lunch.