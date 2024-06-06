CID Spring Clean returns this weekend

SEATTLE – 200 volunteers will gather on Saturday, June 8, in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) for the 23rd annual Spring Clean event. Organized by the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), the initiative is made possible with support from neighborhood partners and sponsors.

Participants will pick-up litter, remove graffiti, and clean windows. Additionally, they will do tasks like gardening and restoration at Kobe Terrace, such as weeding, trimming, and mulching.



The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Hing Hay Park.

If you want to volunteer, sign up at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/9229285406/false#/invitation