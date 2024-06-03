Anida Yoeu Ali’s Red Chador Parade

The Red Chador made a return to Seattle on Saturday, June 1.



The moving performance by Tacoma-based Cambodian American artist Anida Yoeu Ali began at the Seattle Asian Art Museum and ended at the Seattle Art Museum, with stops at the Seattle Center, the Olympic Sculpture Park, the waterfront, and Pike Place Market.

This colorful brigade of sequined chadoras allowed the public to bear witness to the glory, pride, and joy of hijabi women — reclaiming the gaze of the Muslim woman from the rising threat of both Islamophobia and homophobia.