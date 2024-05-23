Wells Fargo taps Andrew Moy to lead expansion of AAPI business relationships

Wells Fargo has appointed Andrew Moy as its first segment leader tasked with spearheading strategies for fostering and overseeing commercial banking relationships with Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned and -led businesses nationwide.

Although based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Moy’s scope will encompass a national perspective. His initial focus will entail engaging with clients and prospects in key markets such as New Jersey, New York, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.



Moy began his tenure with Wells Fargo in 1993 as a relationship management trainee within the Real Estate Group. Prior to his current role, he led the Global Advisory Division, overseeing offices in the U.S., London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai.

Moy attended the University of California, Berkeley and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.

