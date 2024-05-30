Washington’s Styrofoam ban sparks innovation — John Lee opens eco-friendly container business 

By Kai Curry

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

When engineer and entrepreneur John Lee heard of the upcoming Washington state ban on expanded polystyrene (commonly known as Styrofoam), he saw an opportunity. While many in the country and the state have balked at increasing environmentally based government initiatives, Lee has been looking forward to it.

“These regulations support reduction of plastic waste and encourage adoption of sustainable alternatives in the future. People don’t like changes, change can be challenging, but the benefits of adopting sustainable practices are immense.”

Lee moved to Seattle from Seoul in 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic, to open up a Korean Startup Center, or K-Startup Center. K-Startup works together with a South Korean government program called KOSME (Korea SMEs and Startups Agency), which serves to “boost [Koreans] to expand their businesses in the United States,” Lee explained to the Asian Weekly. Lee’s experience running K-Startup and helping others open their new businesses gave him a lot of know-how when it came to opening another of his own, which he calls KitchnEasy Inc. Lee’s new company offers “eco-friendly, heavy-duty, aluminum food containers” that can replace expanded polystyrene products in businesses. For now, it is just B2B, but he hopes to expand.

In 2022, Lee resigned from K-Startup/KOSME to run his own consulting firm and now to open KitchnEasy Inc.

“Those experiences gave me valuable insights into Washington’s eco-friendly policies and commitment to sustainability,” Lee said. Together with his academic background as a mineral and petroleum engineer, particularly in energy economics, Lee feels fully equipped “to manage a business that prioritizes the environment [and is] eco-friendly.”

According to Lee, the containers available in various shapes and sizes from KitchnEasy Inc (https://kitchneasy.com) are designed to be “sustainable alternatives to traditional plastic containers.” They are made from 99% aluminum and are fully recyclable.

“What sets our containers apart is safety and innovation,” Lee explained. Not only have the containers been duly tested and expertly designed, but they are also 100% microwave safe and lab certified safe for food use. The containers are made in and sourced by Lee from South Korea, which he believes is ahead of the United States in terms of “using sustainable and recyclable containers.” He allows that Washington is the most advanced U.S. state in this regard.

“As time goes by, people are getting [more] conscious and we need to preserve our planet, our community.”

Starting June 1, 2024, expanded polystyrene products will be prohibited from sale in Washington state. Anything sold for individuals or businesses that is made from this material will be banned, such as those containers you get when you buy takeout, those “peanuts” you use to pack your valuables, or those coolers you take to the football tailgate party. It’s an expansion of the policies already in place in King County and Washington state, such as the ban on plastic straws, and all of these changes are designed to put the onus more on businesses or production companies than on the private consumer—although of course everyone is expected to be aware and do their part.

As Lee mentioned, change is hard, but also necessary. With the right attitude, a business can take advantage of change for profit and the wellbeing of the planet.

“As a business owner, embracing sustainability enhances brand reputation and attracts eco-conscious consumers,” Lee pointed out. Adopting eco-friendly practices can make a business attractive to others that do the same. “Millennials and Gen Z prioritize being eco-friendly, and health conscientiousness, as well as convenience…This change opens up new market opportunities with the addition of sustainability and long-term cost savings through waste reduction.”

Lee has been a student of environmentally concerned practices since his days in university at Seoul National University.

“Majoring in mineral and petro-energy and energy economics, I became aware of the environmental challenges of traditional energy sources and recyclable resources,” he told the Asian Weekly. “Then, moving to Seattle and running the Center further deepened my understanding of sustainable practice… My professional journey began with a strong focus on sustainable development.”

Styrofoam is convenient and yet dangerous. It consists of a petrochemical which is toxic and which leaks into, well, everything—air, water, even your skin. It is non-biodegradable (it takes around a million years to decompose), which means that tons of Styrofoam is clogging our landfills at this very moment, and polluting our oceans. Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, has also been linked to some types of cancer. Maybe it’s not worth it just so we can have a so-called disposable cup that can hold both cold and hot liquids, especially when there are safer alternatives that are becoming more and more convenient, such as from KitchnEasy Inc.

Lee believes his products “have a lot of strong points.” He is proud of the “durability and thickness” of the type of aluminum KitchnEasy uses compared to other brands. KitchnEasy’s containers are “heavy duty and resistant to twisting and tearing.” Their unusual thickness versus competitor’s products “ensures that our products retain their shape for a longer period, making them reusable, usually four or five times. Also, they are highly versatile and suitable for use in the microwave, stove, freezer, oven (not electric induction), or air fryer.”

While pivoting in times of change is good business, pivoting to help save the planet is on another level. As the saying goes amongst the indigenous people of our nation, it’s wisest to make plans that take into account not just our own immediate future, but up to seven generations from now. Lee is on board.

“In Washington state, the government is emphasizing recycling and eco-friendly policies. Seeing the severe impact of plastic waste on the environment, of micro plastic pollution, motivated me to create a solution that contributes to environment preservation. I have two kids, two girls. I desire to leave a healthier planet for my children, for future generations.”

Kai can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com.