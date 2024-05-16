Washington Health Benefit Exchange Unveils Community Art Installations Promoting Healthcare for All

In November 2023, Washington became one of the first states to open its health insurance marketplace to all residents, including undocumented immigrants. Everyone who lives in Washington state now has the opportunity to buy health and dental insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder, regardless of immigration status.

In an effort to build further awareness within immigrant communities across the state, Washington Health Benefit Exchange is collaborating with local artists Ivy Liu and Cecelia DeLeon, Urban Artworks, and members of the community to create two art installations promoting healthcare access for all.

The art installations will also foster community connection through participation in the creative process. Two community painting sessions took place in Seattle in April and May, guided by Artists Cecelia DeLeon and Ivy Liu. The finished pieces will be installed in Yakima, WA.

About the Artists

Ivy Liu (she/her) is a Seattle-based artist who enjoys expressing complicated topics and emotions through her art. As an AAPI and coming from a family of immigrants, she aims to use art as a way for activism to change the world. Her art tackles themes like climate change, culture, and grappling intersectionality as an Asian American. You may find her art in forms of mixed-media and collaging, or most of the time, trying new mediums! In her free time, she also enjoys making art for the community through her small business where she sells lino prints on tote bags and wax seals. As a younger artist, she is excited to see the world of art grow into something powerful.

Cecelia DeLeon, AKA Mousy DeVilla, (she/her) is a visual artist living in South King County. She utilizes her design background to convey ideas through digital illustrations, paintings, and 3D installations. Most of her work is brightly colored and vibrant, often inspired by her Mexican-American background, themes of social justice, immigration, and human rights. Her work can be found on murals and wrapped on traffic controller boxes throughout the King County area.

“In today’s world, immigrant communities may feel underrepresented in relation to important legislation,” shared Ivy Lui. “My artwork strives to address the struggles and hardships these communities have had to endure to achieve proper reform, such as access to healthcare. I hope my artwork can serve as a symbol of empowerment and unity.”

“The news of healthcare access becoming available to our neighbors is something I believe will be life changing for many in Washington,” said Cecelia DeLeon. “It is important to spread the word in many languages and formats such as art.”

For more information about Washington Healthplanfinder, visit https://www.wahealthplanfinder.org/

This is a sponsored content.