WA Cares Fund: Get long-term care and stay in your home

Most Washingtonians will eventually need long-term care. These services and support can be expensive, but most long-term care is not covered by Medicare or health insurance, and Medicaid covers it only after you’ve spent your life savings down to $2,000.

The WA Cares Fund is a first-in-the-nation public long-term care insurance program designed to provide working families with affordable, long-term care coverage. Working Washingtonians contribute 0.58% of each paycheck during their working years to be able to access a $36,500 lifetime long-term care benefit (adjusted for inflation) later in life when they need support.

WA Cares benefits can be used for a wide range of services and supports to help family members stay in their own home for longer. These benefits include:

Hiring a home care aide or qualified family member (including a spouse) to provide care.

Paying for home modifications, (such as the installation of grab bars) or purchasing a home safety evaluation to prevent avoidable falls.

Paying for meal delivery services or transportation to medical appointments.

Purchasing wheelchairs, scooters, and other assistive equipment.

Paying for care supplies such as wound care, nebulizer kits, feeding supplies, adult diapers and more.

Covering the costs of caregiver education and training.

Contributions to the WA Cares Fund will make it much easier for loved ones to age with dignity and independence, supporting families when they need it most.

WA Cares will help more family caregivers stay in the workforce, maintain financial stability, and avoid burnout. The fund will also prepare communities to be more resilient during the coming age wave. In the coming decades, WA Cares will help working-age Washingtonians be better prepared for a growing number of aging loved ones.

For more information, visit Home | WA Cares Fund.

