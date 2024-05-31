Tanya Woo launches bid to stay on Seattle City Council

Tanya Woo kicked off her campaign to retain her Position 8 seat on the Seattle City Council.

State Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos introduced Tanya Woo at the Garfield Community Center on Thursday, and said it is “critical that we have someone who understands the needs of small businesses… that is Tanya Woo. This is her city. She loves this city. She will bring a common-sense approach to the city council.”

Woo was appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Seattle City Council back in January—after she lost the District 2 race by only 403 votes.



In her remarks on Thursday evening, Woo shared her deep roots and willingness to “continue the work I’ve already been doing, knowing the work will affect change.” Through her campaign, she intends to focus on public safety, providing resources to unhoused residents, and affordability to revitalize the community.

So far, no one else has so far filed to run against Woo in this November’s special election.