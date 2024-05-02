Soo Ing-Moody, former Twisp mayor. runs for WA House seat

Sue Ing-Moody has officially thrown her hat into the ring for Washington’s 7th Legislative District House seat being vacated by Republican Jacquelin Maycumber.



Ing-Moody, who served two terms as Mayor of Twisp, is emphasizing her track record of collaborative leadership and her dedication to tackling the pressing challenges faced by the community.

She received a Commendation of Valor for her work marshalling resources after the 2014 Carlton Complex Fire and the 2015 Okanogan Complex-Twisp River Fire which killed three firefighters and destroyed homes, livestock, businesses, and thousands of acres of land.

“The fires taught us that we can get through anything, even the worst disaster, if we all work together,” she said.

Ing-Moody currently works for the State Department of Commerce based in Eastern Washington as an Engagement Specialist to help businesses, organizations, and communities access the resources they need.

Acknowledging the economic, environmental, and social hurdles confronting Eastern Washington, Ing-Moody pledges to advocate for policies fostering sustainable growth and equitable opportunities for all residents.