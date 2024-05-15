Sikh community celebrates grand opening of Gurudwara temple in Kent

Approximately 7,000 people gathered over three days, from May 3 – 5, to commemorate the grand opening of a new Gurudwara temple in Kent.

Kent City Council President Satwinder Kaur expressed gratitude on her Facebook page, acknowledging the presence of community leaders including Rep. Adam Smith, State Sen. Manka Dhingra, King County Council Chair Dave Upthegrove, and others. Kaur highlighted the significance of community support in celebrating the Gurudwara’s inauguration.

Fellow Kent Councilmember Marli Larimer also shared her experience on social media, expressing delight at the event’s atmosphere filled with camaraderie, music, prayers, and culinary delights.

The new temple is located on 24440 132nd Avenue Southeast in Kent.