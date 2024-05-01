ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Seattle U’s BioLegacy claims grand prize

From left: Karin Stoddard, Dr. Shen Ren, Vincent Rettinger, and UW grad student Miles Ma. (Photo provided by Seattle University)

Dr. Shen Ren, a mechanical engineering assistant teaching professor, and a team of Seattle University students—Vincent Rettinger, Simon Sharples, and Karin Stoddart—clinched the grand prize at the Hollomon Health Innovation Challenge held recently at the University of Washington. 

Additionally, they secured second place at Baylor University’s New Venture Competition with their groundbreaking project, BioLegacy.

BioLegacy is an initiative stemming from Dr. Ren’s research that holds promise in revolutionizing organ transplantation by prolonging organ viability from hours to potentially months.

