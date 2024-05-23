Santosh Sivan makes Cannes history

Santosh Sivan has become the first Asian recipient of the prestigious Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Sivan, an Indian cinematographer, has a career spanning over decades and boasting more than 55 feature films and numerous documentaries.

The Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award, introduced at Cannes in 2013, pays homage to the pioneers of modern zoom lenses. Sivan joins a prestigious list of previous recipients including luminaries such as Edward Lachman, Agnès Godard, Barry Ackroyd, and Roger Deakins.