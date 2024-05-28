Police investigate deadly crash in CID

Seattle Police are investigating a fatal collision in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on Sunday night.

At 11:27 p.m., patrol officers responded to a call of someone hit by a car near 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street.

They found a 63-year-old woman in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and she died at the hospital.

The driver and passenger were not hurt and cooperated with police. Police checked out the driver and found that he wasn’t impaired.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call 206-684-8923.