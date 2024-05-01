PNW presence strong in Asian Hall of Fame’s 2024 inductee list

The Asian Hall of Fame announced its latest roster of 23 inductees on May 1, set to be honored across multiple cities throughout 2024. Notably, New York City will host the prestigious Centennial Medal for Lifetime Achievement, recognizing the career of broadcasting legend Connie Chung.

Among the honorees are people the Pacific Northwest including Daniel Nguyen and Katherine Lam of Bambuza Hospitality Group; Canlis Chef Aisha Ibrahim; Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell; David Wasielewski of Din Tai Fung; Seattle SuperHawks owner Jacqueline Yang; and entrepreneur and JoySauce founder Jonathan Sposato.

The Seattle Emerald Gala is on Sept. 27 at the Washington Athletic Club.