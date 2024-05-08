Officers honored for safeguarding CID event

Officers Jing Wu and Aleksandr Malenchenko, assigned by Sgt. Nick Baker, patrolled the vicinity of King St. during the “From the Heart of the Dragon” event at Nisei Veteran Hall on May 4.

The duo, recently honored with the Merit Award, ensured safety during the event, which celebrates the contributions of American Asians to Seattle’s Chinatown International District (CID).

“From the Heart of the Dragon” is a multimedia project highlighting the district’s heritage funded by a grant from Seattle Department of Neighborhood. The multimedia project has an 11:40 a.m. and 2 p.m. show every Saturday in May at Nisei Veterans Committee Memorial Hall, featuring stories in short film and photography.

For more information, please visit fromtheheartofthedragon.com.