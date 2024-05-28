Nippon Kan Theatre’s renaissance — Preserving the past, embracing the future

By Kai Curry

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

It started as a search for office space and turned into restoration of a local treasure. Eric Hayashi, president and CEO of Rainier Clinical Research Center, moved his business into the second and third floors of 628 South Washington Street in the Chinatown-International District (CID). On the first floor was the former Nippon Kan Theatre, which had been converted into offices. Now, thanks to Hayashi, the theatre is being returned to something like its original glamor and purpose. And on May 23, a grand re-opening gala was held to celebrate and introduce guests to the possibilities.

“I looked at several buildings,” Hayashi told the Northwest Asian Weekly. “I didn’t see any that I really liked, and then I found this one.” This included the location “in Nihonmachi, because of the cultural connection—I’m Japanese American myself.” Hayashi researched the building and found a rich history about the theatre and the hotel. He was sold and so was the building, which he purchased last year. In a quick turnaround, he decided to renew the theatre first, and then concentrate on finishing the buildout of the center’s spaces.

“I thought that was going to be years down the road,” Hayashi said. Instead, the theatre was far along enough in its renovations by spring to re-open as an event space, and hopefully, soon, much more, including performances of various kinds.

“It’s a very flexible space, which is something pretty neat about it,” Hayashi said. “Because of the way the space is laid out, you can have a small number of people, [such as] a small chamber orchestra, and the way the main floor is structured, it still will feel intimate. Or you can fill it up and have more people and it still feels comfortable.”

The Nippon Kan Theatre was first dedicated in 1910. Situated next to Kobe Park (the entire building is also called the Kobe Building), it included a hotel that housed many early Japanese immigrants to Seattle, and which was renamed as The Astor. History seeps out of every corner. Sadly, during World War II, when so many Japanese Americans were sent to incarceration camps in the U.S., the Nippon Kan was no longer used as a theatre. It was abandoned for about 40 years until Seattle architect Edward M. Burke took it over and did some renovations. Yet, for the past two decades, the building has mainly served as offices.

Enter Hayashi.

“It’s a very cool, dramatic space,” said Hayashi, who in a few short months made major returns to the original aesthetic of the Theatre. “One of my employees, before I bought the building, she went to tour it, and she goes, ‘Oh, this is where I got married.’ It’s neat…people have memories there,” not just of getting married, but also of “bar mitzvahs [or] seeing a kabuki play. I’m hoping that comes to fruition.” Hayashi’s renovations so far have included removing the carpeting to reveal the hardwood floor and repainting the walls. Hayashi’s wife found a set of vintage chandeliers from the World War I era that encapsulate the appropriate look so well they “could have been original to the building.” Hayashi is very happy with how the theatre is coming back to life.

If the late afternoon and evening of May 23 was any indication, then the Nippon Kan Theatre will have a full calendar of events, private and public, sooner rather than later. Car after car drove up the cul-de-sac to deliver guests to the festivities which started at 4 p.m. The event was sold out by then and anyone else had to get on the waiting list. The who’s who of Seattle’s Japanese American community was in attendance, including Tomio Moriguchi, former CEO of Uwajimaya, and state Sen. Bob Hasegawa, both of whom stood by Hayashi as he cut the red ribbon to officially recognize the new era of the Nippon Kan. At the same time, it was announced that Mayor Bruce Harrell had declared May 23 as Nippon Kan Theatre Day.

Inside, everything was set to dazzle and delight. There was not a detail left undone by the several highly professional partner vendors that took part in the opportunity to showcase their wares. Lit up cherry trees provided by Twinkle Trees met the eye after walking past a pink balloon display by Smash Baby Smash. Beautiful tropical flower arrangements by Flora Grand graced nearly every surface. Catering by Foodz Catering, Kaspar’s Catering & Events, and Party on the Rocks served up mouthwatering hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and even savory ramen, prepared right in front of guests, and an ice cream cart with a charming umbrella that harbored decadent ice cream sandwiches. Nearly everything had a Japanese- or Asian-inspired theme. While the guests milled and partook of lychee cocktails, ORION Entertainment played music suitable to the Theatre’s early days. If those days were the heyday, then this was the renaissance.

“The most exciting thing for me about this is being able to see a community come together,” said Bruns, event manager for Kobe Park Events. He said one of the most important parts of this reopening was the return to the Nihonmachi of a part of its cultural heritage. Along with many others, Hayashi claims family ties to the district.

“My dad went to grade school [here] before he went to Japan, at Bailey Gatzert [on East Yesler Way]. My step grandfather had his laundry business close by—Grand Union Laundry. My dad taught judo at the Judo Club in Nihonmachi….Everybody knows the Nippon Kan…Even though it’s in this hidden spot, it’s its own little neighborhood oasis.”

Hayashi didn’t realize when he was relocating his business that he was about to step into history, yet now that he has taken on this project, he is more than happy to be the steward of the Nippon Kan Theatre as it moves into the future.

“Areas go through cycles,” Hayashi said, referring not just to the theatre but to the neighborhood and the CID at large. There have been ups and downs. During and since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been fears of decline. And yet, now, “I feel like the area is in the beginning stages of a renaissance, more people, construction going on, people moving in, restaurants opening, this is just one element of that,” Hayashi said.

“You don’t have many of these opportunities in life to make a difference and this is one small thing I can do that has a lasting legacy.”

