Man shot in Chinatown-International District

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Chinatown-International District on Friday night.

At 11:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male shot near the intersection of 6th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the man was walking down the street when a vehicle drove by and began firing at him. The suspects and vehicle are still outstanding.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.