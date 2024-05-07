Man hurt during altercation in the Chinatown-International District

Seattle police responded to a 911 call from a man reporting that his fingers were bitten by another man.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on May 5, officers arrived in the 700 block of Main Street and found a 39-year-old man with two of his fingers severely injured. Officers found another man with multiple stab wounds to his back.

Police determined that the victim was walking his dog and got into an altercation about a bicycle with the suspect in the Chinatown-International District. The suspect began assaulting the victim by biting his fingers. The victim defended himself with a keychain knife and stabbed the suspect.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. The 59-year-old suspect was also transported to Harborview in serious condition.

The victim’s dog was not harmed and taken to an animal shelter.

If anyone has more information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.