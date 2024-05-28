Mam’s Bookstore event celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Approximately two dozen people gathered at Mam’s Bookstore in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on May 25 for an event aimed at uplifting the love, hope, and cultural pride within AAPI communities.



The gathering featured readings and performances by special guests Justina Chen, Del Tunupopo, and Kat Lieu—followed by a community Finding Your Story Workshop where attendees shared their stories of resilience, celebration, solidarity, and resistance.



The event, organized by Stop AAPI Hate, celebrated AAPI Heritage Month and provided a platform for community members to come together and share their experiences.

