Male assaulted in the CID dies from his injuries

A 46-year-old male assaulted in the Chinatown-International District (CID) earlier this month has died from his injuries.



And now a homicide investigation is underway.

On May 13 at 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a fight disturbance between two men near Hing Hay Park, on the 400 block of Maynard Avenue South.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition and he has since died from his injuries.

The 36-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.