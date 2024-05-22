Larsen tours Edmonds’ Asian Service Center

Rep. Rick Larsen visited the Asian Service Center (ASC) in Edmonds on Monday, to gain insight into the organization’s services for Asian immigrants and other underserved communities in Snohomish County.



The ASC was established in 2023 when the founders noticed that Snohomish County lacked community services for Asian immigrants, and that most of these services are located in King County. Services ASC plans to provide this year include English as a Second Language classes, counseling, health and safety classes and youth cultural life adjustment.

During the visit, Larsen highlighted the significant contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to Snohomish County and his district in Northwest Washington. Attendees included ASC Executive Director Robert Ha, Edmonds Councilmember Will Chen, Board Director Alison Alfonso Pence, Board Member Khulan Enkhtaivan, and Advisory Board Member Phong Nguyen.