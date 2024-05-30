ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Jennifer Lloyd of Pierce County to walk runway for Filipino designer 

Jennifer Lloyd of Pierce County to walk runway for Filipino designer 

By Leave a Comment

Jennifer Lloyd

Mrs. Queen of the World, Jennifer Lloyd, will be strutting down the runway for Filipino designer Leo Almodal in Manila next month. She is also expected to visit an orphanage in the Philippines, accompanied by her daughter, to engage in community service. 

Lloyd, an Asian American Pierce County resident of Korean and Japanese descent, has been on an international tour since her coronation in New York City on April 25, 2024—using her platform to inspire women of all ages. 

Lloyd, 46, co-owns Lloyd Enterprises Inc., with her husband, overseeing land developments and commercial investments. They have six children.

In 2021, Lloyd launched her own business, Jennifer E. Lloyd Artistry, specializing in high-end portraits.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *