Iam Tongi wows D.C. crowd at AAPI Heritage Month reception

American Idol winner Iam Tongi performed in Washington, D.C. on Monday at a reception marking Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The graduate of Federal Way’s Decatur High School performed his song “I’ll Be Seeing You” at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.

During his time in the nation’s capitol, Tongi toured the White House and even took a picture at the podium inside the press briefing room.

After Tongi’s song, prominent AAPI actors, including Lucy Liu and Kelly Hu, held a roundtable discussion about the challenges and triumphs they’ve faced in the entertainment industry.