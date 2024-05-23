Honoring a century of service

The oldest Chinese and Asian American women’s service organization in the country will celebrate 100 years this year.

The Square and Circle Club was founded June 15, 1924, in San Francisco’s Chinatown by seven women who wanted to raise relief funds for flood victims in China. Since that time, the Club has continued its tradition of support and caring for the diverse needs of the community.



“We’re talking about a group of women, or young ladies who grew up during the Chinese Exclusion era,” said co-president Lorraine Dong. “So it’s a very important part of our history to know how minorities survived in a society, where they have been discriminated against and definitely neglected.”

The Square and Circle Club’s first benefit was a jazz dance that raised $250. The Club is an all-volunteer organization.

Among its centennial projects, the group raised $5,000 to help victims of the Maui wildfires in 2023.

Rachel Hum will be 90 years old this year. She is one of the oldest in the group who has committed 63 years to the club. Hum will be among those honored at the club’s sold-out centennial celebration luncheon on June 1 at the Hilton San Francisco Financial District.