Hashemi assumes key role in Seattle Mayor’s office

Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled adjustments to his Cabinet and office staff on Wednesday—appointing Mina Hashemi as the interim Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Relations.

Hashemi, an Iranian American, assumed the role on May 8. She replaces Gael Tarleton who retired earlier this year. Tarleton expressed confidence in Hashemi’s abilities, citing her extensive career experience and commitment to public service.

In a statement, Hashemi said, “I’m looking forward to further strengthening the City’s relationships as together we work to build a thriving, innovative, and equitable Seattle we are all proud to call home.”

She most recently served as the Director of Strategic Partnerships in the Office of King County Executive Dow Constantine. She is a University of Washington graduate with a degree in Political Science and Art History.