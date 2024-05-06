Evalane Hernandez named 2024 Nurse of the Year

Nikkei Manor in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) announced last week that one of its nurses—Evalane Hernandez—won the 2024 Nurse of the Year award from the Washington Healthcare Association.

“WHCA is renowned for recognizing excellence in healthcare professionals across the state, making this achievement incredibly competitive,” stated Nikkei’s Manor in a Facebook post.

“Evalane’s dedication, skill, and heart stood out among the best, showcasing her as a true leader in nursing in the state of Washington.”