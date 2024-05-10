Day of Remembrance in Tacoma

The Washington State History Museum will host the 7th Annual Japanese American Day of Remembrance on May 16.

The event, featuring historian Tamiko Nimura, commemorates the 82nd anniversary of the forced removal of Tacoma’s Japanese Americans during World War II.

The free community event will feature a resource fair with over a dozen organizations providing educational resources to attendees, panel discussions, live music, art-making opportunities, and a chance to view the newly updated permanent exhibition, “REMEMBRANCE: The Legacy of Executive Order 9066 in Washington State.”

Nimura will moderate a panel discussion titled “Making the Invisible Visible: ‘Righting’ Asian American and Pacific Islander Histories.”



Admission is free and open to the public.



For more information, go to washingtonhistory.org/event/dor-7.