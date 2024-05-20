Community rally supports Seattle Library Foundation

Over a hundred members of the Chinese community and supporters gathered on May 10 at the Russell Investment Center to support the Seattle Library Foundation. The event, organized by Chang Jin, director of the Seattle Library Foundation, raised more than $11,000 for the foundation.

The event was part of the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month celebrations held at the Seattle Public Library. Gene Chang, his wife Sharon, and their colleague Mandy played pivotal roles in organizing the event. Their efforts aimed to foster stronger ties between the community and the library foundation, celebrating the heritage month with vigor and dedication.

Assunta Ng, representing the Chinese community, delivered an impactful speech with less than 48 hours of preparation. Her passionate and humorous review of history and vision for the future captivated the audience.

Various elected officials including Bellevue Councilmember Janice Zahn, Newcastle Councilmember Sun Burford, and Edmonds Councilmember Will Chen, were also present.