Chinese American Youth Scholarship Program announces winners

The Chinese American Youth Scholarship Program has announced its 2024 scholarship winners. Five judges evaluated applicants based on academic achievements, community involvement, and leadership skills. The three finalists chosen as this year’s recipients are:

Echo He of Skyline High School, Hoda Abdel Aleim of Sammamish High School, and Ava Yeh of Mercer Island High School.

He is the founder and president of the Newcomers Empowerment Society and the Girls in Business Washington Chapter. This fall, Echo will be attending the University of Washington.

Aleim currently serves as a teacher assistant and camp counselor at the Tzu Chi Academy.



And Yeh’s talents in music and art have earned her numerous awards, including the Piano Solo Award, Scholastic Award, Writing Award, and multiple Harp Solo awards from the American Harp Society National Competitions. She will be attending Stanford University in California.

Each winner will receive a Youth Scholarship Award Certificate and a $1,000 scholarship.