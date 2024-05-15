Celebrating Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with JPMorgan Chase’s Rocky Fong 

Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In celebration of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we sat down with Rocky Fong, Community Manager at Chase, to discuss what this moment means to him, the advice that’s helped him advance in his career, and what he’s hoping to achieve in 2024.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your role at JPMorgan Chase.

My name is Rocky Fong. I was born and raised in Hong Kong but moved to Seattle in 1997 with my family when I was 14 years old. I am currently a Vice President of Community & Business Development within JPMorgan Chase, serving as the Community Manager for the Seattle market with the primary focus of leading the firm’s racial equity commitment through financial literacy empowerment and community outreach efforts.

I hold a few additional roles both within the firm and externally. Some include serving as the Global Supplier Diversity Ambassador for the Pacific Northwest and Executive Sponsor for the firm’s employee-led AsPIRE Business Resource Group. I also serve on four different non-profit executive boards as well as several business and community development organization committees.

How are you and JPMorgan Chase celebrating Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month this year?

I’m looking forward to celebrating Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month this year by working with our AsPIRE Business Resource Group to host an impactful volunteer event in partnership with local AAPI non-profit organizations. I also plan to host a few career development workshops to coach fellow employees on “How to become a professional LinkedIn user.” Overall, I can’t wait to share more about my own culture and to learn from other AAPI communities throughout the month.

Why do you feel it’s important for companies like JPMorgan Chase and others to celebrate moments like API Heritage Month?

Heritage is an instrumental part of every person’s life. It encompasses the roots and culture that each of us celebrates and is a large part of our identity. It’s important for companies like JPMorgan Chase and others to celebrate moments like Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month so that they can foster workplace environments that are truly diverse and inclusive. People from all backgrounds deserve a platform to celebrate their cultural values and to be comfortable showing up to work as their authentic selves.

These moments are also an incredible time to honor the many contributions and accomplishments that the Asian & Pacific Islander community has had over the years. It’s an opportunity to raise important subject matter, such as breaking down the model minority myth and raising awareness of anti-Asian hate.

What is the most common financial hurdle you find API-small business owners/entrepreneurs facing and what are you/JPMC doing to address it?

Through my years of community engagement and outreach, I’ve found that there are many common financial hurdles that Asian & Pacific Islander small businesses face. First and foremost, there is a general lack of information on how to navigate the financial services industry, such as how credit works, what financial institutions look for when businesses apply for credit, how to navigate cash flow, etc. Additionally, many small business owners may be unsure how to navigate or find government programs, supplier diversity certifications, or nonprofit organizations that can assist and grow their businesses. Finally, I find that many API small business owners are operating in a family business model, which results in challenges for succession planning. As founders age, the next generation may not want to take over the family business. There is an increased need for information and guidance on how to successfully approach succession planning.

In my role as Community Manager, I aim to bring the full suite of tools JPMorgan Chase offers to help small business owners navigate each of the concerns and hurdles I just mentioned.

What is some personal or professional advice that has guided you throughout your career to get you to where you are today?

I knew my parents sacrificed a lot for myself and my brother when they decided to move our family to Seattle. We had to be apart from family, relatives, friends, and jobs they enjoyed to pursue the American Dream. As a result, I have the motivation to always give my best effort in all challenges I encounter. I want to make them proud and let them know that their effort and sacrifices were worth it.

My experience as an immigrant, dealing with language barriers and adapting to a new culture, allowed me to foster a positive, can-do attitude when overcoming hurdles. I’ve also developed a strong passion for giving back to the community that raised me.

Throughout my career, I’ve been given a plethora of advice from several impactful mentors.

“Sometimes you need to take a step back in order to move two steps forward,” “Don’t give up opportunity due to uncertainty,” and finally, from my mother, “Count it as a blessing when you have the capabilities and resources to help others.”

As a local leader in your community, what exciting projects or initiatives are you hoping to participate in this year?

There are so many projects and initiatives I’m looking forward to participating in. Most notably, I’m excited to continue building out my community and nonprofit partnerships in the Seattle area to help increase financial literacy and access to capital for small business owners.