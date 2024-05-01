Celebrate AA&NH/PI Month at Upcoming Seattle Events

This celebration event, hosted by Seattle Center Festál, honors a wide range of diverse Asian cultures, and includes showcasing food, art, dance, music, culture, and more.

When: May 4, 2024, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Where: Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall (305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109)

Ragamala Seattle is coming to the Seattle Asian Art Museum for a day exploring Indian music and art. This free event spans decades of Indian culture and offers a hands-on experience. When: May 5, 2024, 10:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Where: Seattle Asian Art Museum (1400 E Prospect St, Seattle, WA 98112) BonsaiFEST!

Witness the beauty of the art of bonsai at the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way outside of Seattle. This family-friendly event features bonsai-making demonstrations, guided tours, food trucks, and more. Admission is free (donations encouraged). When: May 11-12, 2024, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Where: Pacific Bonsai Museum (2515 South 336th St, Federal Way, WA 98003) A Glimpse of China – Seattle Chinese Culture & Arts Festival

Join in on the festival and explore contemporary and traditional influences of China. Guests can experience history, dance, artwork, and more. When: May 18, 2024, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Where: Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall (305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109)

Visit the 2024 Spring Market at Wing Luke Museum to support local small businesses including Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander vendors, artists, and organizations. When: May 25, 2024, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Where: Wing Luke Museum (719 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104)