C.A.C.A. annual banquet honors community leaders

SEATTLE — The Chinese American Citizens Alliance (C.A.C.A.) Seattle Chapter held its annual banquet on Sunday, at China Harbor Restaurant in Seattle—celebrating people and organizations making significant contributions to the community.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards recognizing outstanding community service. Eric Chan received the Rising Star Award for his exemplary leadership and advocacy, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chan, owner of the Jade Garden Restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), emerged as a prominent voice against anti-Asian hate and discrimination, despite facing personal attacks.

The Fred Yee Citizens Award, which honors individuals or groups embodying C.A.C.A.’s mission of leadership development, community service, and civil rights promotion, was given to the Chinese Information and Services Center (CISC).

Lo-Yu Sun and Hsiao-Lin Sun were also honored with the Fred Yee Citizens Award for their outstanding philanthropy and community leadership. Their restaurant ventures, including China First and China Harbor Restaurant, have not only served as culinary landmarks but also platforms for meal distributions to local churches.